Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Two teams at opposite ends of the Portuguese Primeira Liga table clash as Sporting Lisbon welcome relegation-threatened Boavista on Tuesday.

The hosts need just one win to be crowned league champions and would love to do so this week at the José Alvalade Stadium. Meanwhile, the visitors will be looking to cause an upset and push themselves out of the drop zone.

Sporting Lisbon edged closer to the league title last time out when they beat Rio Ave 2-0 at the Estádio dos Arcos.

Pedro Goncalves opened the scoring from the penalty spot shortly after the half-hour mark before Paulinho doubled their lead in the second half.

Rúben Amorim's men have won three games on the spin and remain unbeaten since the turn of the year. With Porto failing to beat Benfica, the Lions have now extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Meanwhile, Boavista failed in their bid to end their winless run as they played out a 1-1 draw with Tondela.

CDT Auriverdes have now failed to win in each of their last four games, dating back to a 2-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira on 16 April.

With 30 points from 31 games, Boavista are currently in the relegation playoff spot, one point away from safety.

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Head-To-Head

With 22 wins in their last 32 meetings, Sporting Lisbon have been the superior side in the history of this tie. Boavista have managed just three wins, while seven games have ended all square.

Sporting Lisbon are unbeaten in their last 14 games with Boavista highlighting their dominance in this fixture. Their last encounter came in January at the Estádio do Bessa, where the Lions cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Boavista Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon have no injury or suspension concerns, meaning head coach Rúben Amorim has the luxury of a full squad at his disposal. Goncalo Inacio is also available for selection after serving his suspension last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Boavista

Boavista have a clean bill of health with no suspension concerns. We expect manager Jesualdo Ferreira to name his strongest starting lineup for this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Nuno Mendes, Pedro Concalves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Boavista Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leo Jardim; Ricardo Mangas, Christian Devenish, Chidozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon; Nuno Santos, Javi Garcia, Paulinho; Alberth Elis, Angel Gomes, Gustavo Sauer

Sporting Lisbon vs Boavista Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far. They are unbeaten in the league since the turn of the year and are on course to claim their first league title in two decades. In contrast, the visitors have endured a horrid season and risk dropping into the second tier.

We predict the hosts will claim the win to clinch the league title and extend their dominance over Jesualdo Ferreira's side.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Boavista