Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will entertain Bologna at the Estádio José Alvalade in their final league phase match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts need to avoid a defeat to ensure passage to the knockout round playoffs while the Rossoblù have been eliminated from the league phase in their debut campaign.

Leões played RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Viktor Gyökeres leveled the scores in the 75th minute but Yussuf Poulsen restored Leipzig's lead three minutes later. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Nacional in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025, though three of the five games have ended in draws. They played Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week and registered a comeback 2-1 home win. They failed to continue their winning run on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in Serie A.

Trending

Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 2-1 in wins while one game has ended in a draw.

The hosts have lost their last three games in the Champions League, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last five away games, with four ending in draws.

Sporting have conceded nine goals in their last three games in the Champions League.

Three of the four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have failed to score in their three away games in the Champions League thus far.

I Rossoblù have the joint-worst attacking record in the Champions League, scoring three goals in seven games.

Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna Prediction

Leões have lost just one of their last six home games while recording five wins. They have failed to score in just one competitive home game since January 2023 and are strong favorites. Two of their three wins in the Champions League this season have been registered at home and seven of their 12 goals have also been scored at home.

Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos, Eduardo Quaresma, and Jeremiah St. Juste will miss this match due to injuries. Hidemasa Morita was subbed off with a knock against Nacional on Saturday and faces a late fitness test.

The Rossoblù have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in nine games during that period and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have won just one of their last six away games and have failed to score in their three Champions League away games.

Remo Freuler is a confirmed absentee as the midfielder will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Riccardo Orsolini and Michel Arebischer are also expected to sit this one out.

Sporting have the home advantage in this fixture and should be able to make the most of Bologna's struggles in away games to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Bologna

Sporting Lisbon vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback