Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2025

League leaders Sporting Lisbon will invite fourth-placed Braga to the Estádio José Alvalade in an exciting Primeira Liga clash on Monday. The hosts have 65 points, the same as second-placed Benfica. Os Arcebispos, meanwhile, have 56 points, the same as third-placed Porto.

Leões are on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They won 3-0 away at Estrela da Amadora in their previous league outing, with Viktor Gyökeres scoring twice from the penalty spot. They extended their winning streak to six games on Thursday with a 2-0 home win over Rio Ave in the Taça de Portugal semifinal first leg.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot last week as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-1 home triumph over Arouca. Ricardo Horta broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, thanks to Uroš Račić's assist. Horta assisted Račić's goal five minutes later.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 132 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 80 wins. Arcebispos have 32 wins and 20 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have conceded 23 goals in 27 league games this season. Leões have the best goalscoring record in the Primeira Liga, outscoring the visitors 73-44 in these games.

The hosts are on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the Primeira Liga.

Braga have lost one of their 11 league games in 2025 while recording nine wins.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. They registered a 4-2 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two games in that period while also keeping two clean sheets.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction

Leões are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period. They have lost just one of their last 30 league games at home while recording 28 wins. Notably, they have won their last three home games against Braga with a scoreline of 5-0 and are strong favorites.

Nuno Santos, Daniel Bragança and João Simões are long-term absentees while Pedro Gonçalves is also not fit enough to start here. Hidemasa Morita has not recovered from a knock picked up during the international break and will miss this match.

Os Arsenalistas are on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets. They have won just two of their last 13 meetings against the capital club, with one of them registered away from home.

Jonatás Noro and Roger Fernandes are sidelined with injuries, while Fran Navarro faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Lisbon.

The league leaders have enjoyed a great run of form and have the home advantage here. They have scored at least three goals in four of their last five league games in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-2 Braga

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Bold Tip: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist at any time - Yes

