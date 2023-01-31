Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon and Braga will square off in the most marquee Primeira Liga fixture of the week on Wednesday (February 1).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Porto in the Portuguese League Cup final. Stephen Eustaquio and Ivan Marcano scored in either half to inspire the Dragons to their maiden Taca da Liga title.

Braga, meanwhile, claimed a thrilling 2-1 win at Pacos Ferreira. Vitinha gave them a 58th-minute lead, only for Jordan Holsgrove to level matters ten minutes later. Substitute Simon Banza then scored in the seventh minute of injury time to guide his team to victory.

The win helped Artur Jorge's side retain hold of second spot in the standings. They're seven points behind league leaders Benfica with a game in hand. Sporting, meanwhile, are fourth, making this a key game in the title race.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 45 wins from their last 74 games against Braga, who have 21 wins.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Sporting run riot in a 5-0 bashing in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Braga have been on a five-game winning run across competitions since then and have won ten of their last 11 games across competitions.

Ten of Sporting's last 13 competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Their last five meetings with Braga have produced at least three goals, with both teams scoring four times.

Braga have the best away record in the league this season, garnering 24 points from nine games, with their 24 goals also the most any team has managed on the road.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction

Braga are aiming to win their first league crown, with their consistent start to the season installing them as unlikely title contenders. Os Arcebispos are the only side threatening to stop Benfica's title procession and are the only team to have beaten the Eagles across competitions this season.

Another victory over a capital side will solidify their title charge, although it won't be easy against a Sporting team still nursing their wounds from their defeat against Porto.

The game is likely to be keenly contested owing to the quality of both teams, but Braga should narrowly edge the contest.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Braga

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

