Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Sporting Lisbon and Sporting Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat they suffered away to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Both goals for the Italians were scored by Rasmus Hojlund and assisted by Kevin de Bruyne, with Colombian forward Luis Suarez scoring a penalty in between.

Braga, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 away win over Celtic in the UEFA Europa League. Skipper Ricardo Horta put them ahead with a long-range shot in the 20th minute while Gabri Martinez made sure of the result late on.

The Archbishops will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Nacional. Sporting claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Estoril.

The win left the Lions in second spot in the standings, having garnered 18 points from seven games. Braga are seventh on nine points.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 49 wins from the last 83 head-to-head games. Braga have been victorious 24 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates occurred in the most recent clash between the two sides, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Braga's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Sporting's last eight competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Braga have won just one of the last eight head-to-head games (four losses).

Five of Sporting's last seven competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Prediction

Sporting Lisbon gave as good as they got against Napoli but ultimately conceded to their hosts' superior quality. Things are different here though, as Rui Borges' side are the favorites to emerge triumphant. They will be aiming for maximum points to keep pace with table-toppers Porto who are three points ahead.

Braga, for their part, had the perfect response to last weekend's disappointing result, going to Scotland to claim a result on the continent.

Back the home side to claim a multi-goal win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Braga

Sporting Lisbon vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

