Sporting Lisbon vs Casa Pia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Sporting Lisbon and their city rivals Casa Pia will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday ten fixture on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a shock 1-0 defeat at Varzim in the Taca de Portugal last weekend. Joao Faria scored the winner in the 70th minute to help the third-tier side produce the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

The defeat completed a poor week for Sporting, who also fell 2-0 at home against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

The Lions will now turn their attention to league action where things are not much better. They're sixth in the standings, having garnered 16 points from nine games.

Casa, meanwhile, secured progress in the Taca de Portugal with a 2-0 win at San Martinho. Os Gansos have been one of the surprise teams of the season following their promotion last season. They sit in fourth spot and have 17 points to show for their efforts after nine games.

Sporting Lisbon vs Casa Pia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting won their sole previous clash against Casa Pia in the Round of 16 of the Taca de Portugal last season, with Sporting progressing with a 2-1 away win.

Casa have won six of their last seven Primeira Liga games.

Sporting have won three straight home games in the league.

Sporting's last three games saw both teams find the back of the net.

Casa are unbeaten in their four away league games this season, winning three.

Sporting Lisbon vs Casa Pia Prediction

Sporting have been highly inconsistent this season, culminating in their early exit from the Taca de Portugal. They are also in danger of being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.

Casa, by contrast, are punching above their weight following their promotion to the top flight last season.

The visitors are full of confidence and could spring an upset, but Sporting should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Casa Pia

Sporting Lisbon vs Casa Pia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win (The hosts have won their last three home games in the league.)

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (Sporting's last four league games have produced at least three goals).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score (Sporting's last three Primeira Liga games have had goals at both ends.)

