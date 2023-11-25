Sporting Lisbon vs Dumiense Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Dumiense to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a Taca de Portugal fourth-round tie on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to city rivals Benfica in the league before the international break. They went ahead through Viktor Gyokeres' strike on the stroke of halftime but were reduced to 10 men six minutes into the second half. A dramatic end to the game saw Benfica score two injury-time goals to turn the game around.

Dumiense, meanwhile, fell to a 5-0 loss at home to Camacha in the Campeonato de Portugal. Gabriel Fraga's first-half brace set the visitors on their way to a comfortable win.

Dumiense booked their spot in this stage of the cup with a 1-0 home win over AVS in the last round. Sporting qualified over Olivias e Moscavide with a 3-1 away victory.

Sporting Lisbon vs Dumiense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sporting's last four games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Dumiense's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Sporting's last 10 games in all competitions, including each of the last four have witnessed goals at both ends.

Dumiense are currently on a four-game winless run (three losses).

Sporting Lisbon's last four games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sporting Lisbon vs Dumiense Prediction

Sporting Lisbon suffered a harrowing derby defeat before the international break and the manner in which they lost the game would have left a sore feeling. The defeat saw Ruben Amorim's side lose their grip on top spot in the league and they will turn their focus to the cup.

Dumiense have very much overachieved by getting this far and the chances of the fourth-division outfit progressing beyond this stage are very slim.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 5-0 Dumiense

Sporting Lisbon vs Dumiense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to win both halves

Tip 5 - Sporting to score over 2.5 goals