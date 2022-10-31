Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022 

Sporting Lisbon will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Jose Alvalade on Tuesday (November 1) night on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts have struggled in domestic football this season but remain on course for their continental ambitions. Sporting were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their last group game. Former Tottenham Hotspur man Marcus Edwards opening the scoring before Rodrigo Bentancur drew the Premier League side level ten minutes from time.

Sporting are second in the standings with seven points from five games and will secure a place in the knockouts with a point.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the UEFA Champions League this season but are not out of knockout reckoning. They returned to winning ways in the competition with a 2-1 win over Olympique Marseille on matchday five, via first-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani.

The German side are third in the group, level on points with the Lepes. Unlike their opponents, Frankfurt need to pick up all three points to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Sporting and Frankfurt, with their first matchup coming in the reverse fixture last month.

The visitors have had seven meetings against Portuguese opposition, winning two, drawing two and losing three.

Sporting have had 25 meetings against German opposition. They have won just four of those games and lost 16 times, while their other five games have ended in draws.

Frankfurt are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions, while Sporting have failed to keep any in their last nine.

The Leoes have picked up 12 points at homein the Primeira Liga this season. Only league leaders Benfica have picked up more.

Only one of Die Adler's four league defeats this season has come on the road.

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Sporting are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They have, however, won four of their last five home games and will fancy their chances here.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt's latest result ended a run of four wins, and they will now be look to bounce back here. They have won their last two away games and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the German outfit's last six games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

