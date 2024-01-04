Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Sporting Lisbon and Estoril Praia are in action for the first time in the new year when they square off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Friday. Off the back of a solid first half of the season, Ruben Amorim’s men currently sit top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga table and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sporting Lisbon made it four wins on the bounce in their final outing of 2023 when they edged out Portimonense 2-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao. This fine run has seen Amorim’s side reach the knockout stages of the Taca da Liga after finishing as Group C winners with six points from two matches.

Sporting have now picked up 12 wins and one draw in their 15 Primera Liga matches to collect 37 points and sit at the top of the table, one point above second-placed Benfica.

Meanwhile, Estoril Praia capped off a solid end to the year with a resounding 4-0 victory over Farnese at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota last Saturday. Vasco Seabra’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss against Braga on December 3.

With 17 points from 15 matches, Estoril are currently ninth in the league standings but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Sporting Lisbon boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Estoril Praia have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Sporting Lisbon are on a three-match winning streak against Seabra’s side, scoring eight goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in October 2018.

Estoril have won just one of their last 11 away matches in the Primeira Liga while losing eight and claiming two draws since last April.

Amorim’s side have won their last eight home matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Atalanta on October 5.

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Despite their impressive form, Estoril Praia are in for a tough 90 minutes against Sporting Lisbon, who have been near impermeable at home this season. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Amorim’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Estoril Praia

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sporting Lisbon (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games against Estoril)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Sporting’s last seven matches)