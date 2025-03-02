Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

Sporting Lisbon and Estoril will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 24 clash on Monday (March 3rd). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Gil Vicente in their Taca de Portugal quarterfinal tie. Zeno Debast settled the contest with his goal midway through the second half for the capital side while their hosts were reduced to 10 men shortly after.

The Lions will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to AVS.

Estoril, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Rio Ave. Yanis Begraroui broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half while Tiago Morais equalized with seven minutes left on the clock. Jandro scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

The win left the Canaries in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 34 points from 23 games. Sporting Lisbon are joint-top of the standings with 53 points to their name.

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 19 wins from the last 30 head-to-head games. Estoril were victorious on five occasions while six games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Sporting claimed a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Estoril are unbeaten in their last seven league games, winning six.

Sporting have kept a clean sheet in six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Eight of Estoril's last nine games have produced three goals or more, with seven games witnessing goals at both ends.

Sporting have won just one of their last six games across competitions (four draws).

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are joint-top of the standings with city rivals Benfica as they aim to successfully defend their league crown. Rui Borges' side have struggled for consistency in the last few weeks and have not won a league game in a month.

Estoril, on the other hand, are flying high and have not tasted defeat in the league since just before last Christmas. Their games have tended to be expansive, which could harm their hopes of ending their seven-game losing streak in this fixture.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Estoril

Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score in both halves

