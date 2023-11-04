Sporting Lisbon vs Estrela Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Sporting Lisbon and Estrela will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 10 fixture on Sunday (November 5th).

The hosts will be looking to build on their 4-2 victory over Farense in the Portuguese League Cup at the same venue on Thursday. Viktor Gyokeres was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick to guide the capital side to victory. The Lions' last league game saw them claim a 2-0 away victory over Boavista.

Estrela, meanwhile, saw off 10-man Famalicao with a narrow 1-0 home win in the league last weekend. Andre Luiz stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 74th minute, one minute after coming on.

The win took Tricolores to ninth spot in the league with 11 points to show for their efforts in nine games. Sporting Lisbon have a three-point advantage over city rivals and defending champions Benfica at the summit of the standings. They have accrued 25 points from nine games.

Sporting Lisbon vs Estrela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 21 wins and six draws from their last 30 games against Estrela, losing three.

This will be their first clash since April 2009 when Sporting CP claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of Estrela's last six games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Sporting Lisbon's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sporting have made a nine-game unbeaten start to the league season, winning eight games in this run.

Estrela's last five games in all competitions have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Sporting Lisbon have won all five league games they have played at home this season.

Sporting Lisbon vs Estrela Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have been the standout side in the league so far. Porto's shock loss on Friday means Ruben Amorim's side are the only unbeaten team in the league and they will be aiming to consolidate their grip on top spot.

Estrela are competing in the top-flight for the first time in 14 years and have given a good account of themselves so far.

However, the difference in quality between the two sides is evident. Barring an unlikely upset, the hosts should cruise to a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Estrela

Sporting Lisbon vs Estrela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to win both halves