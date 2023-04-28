Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Famalicao to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday 30 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Vitorial Guimaraes last weekend. Second-half goals from Pedro Goncalves and Arthur Gomes inspired the Lions to the win, with the latter's goal coming deep in injury time.

Famalicao, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Porto in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal. First-half goals from Ivan Marcano and Alexandre Penetra saw both sides go into the break level. Toni Martinez scored the match-winner to give the visitors an advantage heading into the second leg.

The Famalicenses will turn their attention back to league action, having claimed a 3-2 home win over Maritimo wherein they came back from a two-goal deficit last week.

The comeback victory saw Famalicao climb to the sixth spot in the table, having garnered 42 points from 29 games. Sporting Lisbon sit in fourth spot with 61 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 21st meeting between the two sides. Sporting Lisbon lead 14-2.

Their most recent meeting came in Novembr 2022 when Sporting Lisbon claimed a 2-1 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sporting Lisbon have the second-best defensive home record in the league, having conceded just eight goals in 14 games in front of their fans.

Five of Famalicao's last six away games have produced three goals or more.

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Prediction

Sporting Lisbon still have an outside shot at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and only have league action to focus on for the rest of the campaign. They have little margin for error if they are to pip Braga to the third spot.

Famalicao, for their part, are still on course for European qualification on two fronts, through the league and Taca de Portugal.

The visitors are capable of springing an upset, but we are backing Sporting Lisbon to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Famalicao

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Lisbon to score over 1.5 goals

