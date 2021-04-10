Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

In round 26 of the Primeira Liga, Sporting Lisbon welcome Famalicao to the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a heartbreaking draw against Moreirense last time out and will aim to quickly return to winning ways.

After holding on to a one-goal lead for the majority of the game, Sporting Lisbon were forced to share the spoils thanks to Walterson Silva’s 90th-minute strike.

This is only the fifth time the Lions have dropped points this season as they continue their dominance in the league.

Ruben Amorim’s men are currently eight points clear at the top of the table and remain the only unbeaten team this season.

The Lions suffer a late goal and the match at Moreira de Cónegos ends with a tie.

Famalicao are coming off the back of last season’s impressive debut campaign, where they finished sixth and narrowly missed out on a place in Europe.

In contrast, Ivo Vieira’s men have endured a turbulent season so far, failing to replicate last term's performance.

However, Famalicao picked up their seventh point in three games after securing a 2-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira last time out.

Their resurgence has seen them advance into 16th place in the log, four points clear of the drop zone.

They now face the daunting task of an away game against Sporting Lisbon, who currently boast the joint-best home record this season.

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Head-To-Head

With five wins in eight meetings, Sporting Lisbon have the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Famalicao have picked up two wins, while it has ended all square once.

Their most recent encounter came back in December, when 10-man Sporting Lisbon were held to a 2-2 draw.

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Famalicao Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Team News

Sporting Lisbon have the luxury of a full-strength squad with no concerns of suspensions coming into this tie.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Famalicão's revival under new boss Ivo Vieira continues! A very impressive 2-0 v European hopefuls Paços da Ferreira.



Ivo Vieira's 3 games in charge:

7 points



Famalicão last 8 games before his appointment:

5 points

Likewise, Famalicao have a clean bill of health, and we expect Ivo Vieira to name his strongest starting XI for this crunch battle.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Predicted XI

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Famalicao Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Luiz Junior (GK); Srdan Babic, Patrick, Riccieli da Silva; Ruben Vinagre, Manuel Ugarte, Andrija Lukovic, Diogo Figueiras; Bozhidar Kraev, Gil Dias; Anderson Silva

Sporting Lisbon vs Famalicao Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have clearly been the better side in this fixture and they head into Sunday’s tie as the only unbeaten team in the league this season.

Despite Famalicao’s recent rejuvenation, we predict the hosts will grab the win and continue their superb run.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Famalicao