Sporting Lisbon will host Farense at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday (November 30) in their opening Taca da Liga game.

The hosts have struggled this season but hit a good patch just before the international break. They beat Famalicao 2-1 in their final game before the World Cup break. Francisco Trincao and Pedro Goncalves scofed the in the first half before their opponents scored a late consolation. Sporting are the reigning champions of the domestic cup, beating Benfica 2-1 in the final last season. They will look to begin their title defence this week with a win.

Farense, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are now pushing for a return to the Primeira Liga after a two-season absence. They picked up a well-deserved 3-1 win over Trofense last time out. Farense were three goals up before their opponents got on the scoresheet late on.

The visitors have made it to the group stage of the cup competition for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign and will will look to mark that by upsetting the holders.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Sporting and Farense. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won one.

Sporting have won their last five games in the fixture.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

Sporting have picked up 15 points at home in the league this season. Only Vitoria Guimaraes (16) and league leaders Benfica (21) have picked up more.

Farense have scored 25 league goals this season. Only Moreirense (31) have scored more in the Liga Portugal 2.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction

Sporting are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their six games before that. They have won all but two of their last seven games at home and will look to maximise their home advantage this week.

Farense are unbeaten in their last two games. They have, however, lost two of their last three games on the road and have a poor record against the Leoes. The hosts should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Farense

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Sporting's last three games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes