Sporting Lisbon vs Farense prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Table-toppers Sporting Lisbon will welcome Farense to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday 10 fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Mafra in the League Cup on Tuesday, while their next opponents have not been in action since their 2-1 home win against Maritimo 10 days ago.

Both sides need all three points in this game for markedly different reasons. The hosts sit just two points ahead of city rivals Benfica at the summit of the table.

Farense are staring down the barrel of relegation and are just one point ahead of bottom-placed Portimonense.

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 16 occasions in the past, with Sporting Lisbon having the better head-to-head record.

The capital side have 11 wins and four draws to their name, with 28 goals scored and just eight conceded, while Farense have a solitary win.

Their most recent clash came in February 2002 when Sporting picked up a 1-0 home win.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Farense form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Team News

Sporting Lisbon

The hosts have Jovane Cabral ruled out with a hip injury. Stefan Ristovski is a doubt, having completed his two-week isolation period after contracting COVID-19.

Midfielder Pote is suspended following his red card against Famalica a fortnight ago.

Injury: Jovane Cobral

Doubt: Stefan Ristovski

Suspended: Pote

Farense

The visitors will be without Eduardo Mancha who is ruled out with a thigh injury. Djalma, Cesar Martins, and Alex Pinto are all doubts will muscle problems.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Sergio Vieira.

Injury: Eduardo Mancha

Doubts: Djalma, Cesar Martins, Alex Pinto

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; Vitorino Antunes, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Mattheus Nunes; Andraz Sporar

Farense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafael Defendi; Fabio Nunes, Claudio Falcao, Bura Nogueira, Amine Oudrhiri; Bilel Aouacheria, Felipe Melo, Fabricio Isidoro, Hugo Seco; Patrick, Ryan Gauld

Sporting Lisbon vs Farense Prediction

Farense waited 18 years to get back to the top-flight after their relegation in 2002 but they have found the going tough since their return.

Sporting, on the other hand, are flying high, taking maximum advantage of their lack of European football and they are the only unbeaten side in the entire division.

The Lions have also undergone a long drought without winning the league, ironically since 2002 (the year Farense got relegated).

With traditional rivals Porto and Benfica currently not playing their best football, this season could represent the best time to end their wait for the title.

Sporting Lisbon should have little trouble in dispatching a Farense side that have struggled this season.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Farense