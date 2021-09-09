Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga returns with another high-profile fixture as defending champions Sporting Lisbon take on FC Porto at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Famalicao, while the visitors claimed a 3-0 win over Arouca.

Sporting Lisbon failed to make it four straight wins in the Primeira Liga when they were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Famalicao side.

In a cagey affair, João Palhinha’s 82nd-minute strike canceled out Nuno Mendes’ own goal to force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, Sporting Lisbon were on a blistering seven-game winning streak in all competitions, dating back to 15 May.

Ruben Amorim’s side are currently third in the league standings, level on 10 points with Saturday’s visitors and Estoril Praia.

Meanwhile, FC Porto returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Arouca.

Goals from Mateus Uribe, Mehdi Taremi and Iván Marcano handed the Dragons their third win in four games.

Prior to that, FC Porto were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritimo at the Estadio do Maritimo three weeks ago.

Sérgio Conceição’s men are now unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions, picking up 12 wins and three draws.

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto Head-To-Head

FC Porto have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their previous 64 meetings. Sporting Lisbon have picked up 18 wins, while 23 games have ended in draws.

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

FC Porto Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Porto

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Marko Grujic and Agustín Marchesín, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Marko Grujic and Agustín Marchesín

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafá; Mateus Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otavio, Luis Diaz; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto Prediction

Any meeting of the “Big Three” clubs in the Primeira Liga is always an intense and frenetic contest and we expect Saturday’s game to be just the same. However, we are tipping the hosts to bounce back from their draw against Famalicao to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 FC Porto

