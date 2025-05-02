Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Gil Vicente at Jose Alvalade on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts remain desperate to pick up maximum points to avoid bottling the league in the final weeks of the season.
Sporting made it 10 games unbeaten in the league with a thumping 5-0 victory over Boavista last weekend to remain tied on points with second-placed Benfica heading into the final three games of the campaign. The defending champions have put in good effort towards retaining the title, but will need to win this weekend's outing with the largest possible margin ahead of next weekend's potential title decider against Benfica.
Gil Vicente, on the other hand, will be looking to get just one point this weekend, which will be enough to confirm safety in the Portuguese top-flight. Mohammed Bamba’s 92nd-minute winner in their 1-0 victory over Farense last weekend gave the visitors their first back-to-back league win since December, and they will hope to build on that result by picking up an unlikely result against the league leaders.
Sporting vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 50 previous occasions going into the weekend. Sporting have won 34 of those matches, nine have ended in draws and Gil Vicente have won seven.
- The hosts have scored an impressive 23 goals across the last 10 meetings between the sides.
- Gilistas are winless in the last 12 editions of this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.
- The sides have met twice this season, Sporting won one 1-0, while the other ended in a goalless draw.
- The Lions have the best offensive and joint-best defensive records in the league with 83 goals scored and only 25 conceded in 31 games.
- The visitors have only managed to score 31 goals in 31 league games so far.
Sporting vs Gil Vicente Prediction
The Lions are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get a comfortable victory and extend their six-game unbeaten run at the Jose Alvalade.
Gilistas will be keen to confirm safety on Sunday after winning their last two games on the road, but could see defeat against a significantly stronger side.
Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Gil Vicente
Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 league games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)