Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Gil Vicente at Jose Alvalade on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts remain desperate to pick up maximum points to avoid bottling the league in the final weeks of the season.

Sporting made it 10 games unbeaten in the league with a thumping 5-0 victory over Boavista last weekend to remain tied on points with second-placed Benfica heading into the final three games of the campaign. The defending champions have put in good effort towards retaining the title, but will need to win this weekend's outing with the largest possible margin ahead of next weekend's potential title decider against Benfica.

Gil Vicente, on the other hand, will be looking to get just one point this weekend, which will be enough to confirm safety in the Portuguese top-flight. Mohammed Bamba’s 92nd-minute winner in their 1-0 victory over Farense last weekend gave the visitors their first back-to-back league win since December, and they will hope to build on that result by picking up an unlikely result against the league leaders.

Sporting vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 50 previous occasions going into the weekend. Sporting have won 34 of those matches, nine have ended in draws and Gil Vicente have won seven.

The hosts have scored an impressive 23 goals across the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Gilistas are winless in the last 12 editions of this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The sides have met twice this season, Sporting won one 1-0, while the other ended in a goalless draw.

The Lions have the best offensive and joint-best defensive records in the league with 83 goals scored and only 25 conceded in 31 games.

The visitors have only managed to score 31 goals in 31 league games so far.

Sporting vs Gil Vicente Prediction

The Lions are heavy favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get a comfortable victory and extend their six-game unbeaten run at the Jose Alvalade.

Gilistas will be keen to confirm safety on Sunday after winning their last two games on the road, but could see defeat against a significantly stronger side.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Gil Vicente

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 league games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More