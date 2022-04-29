Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Gil Vicente to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday 32 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away win over Boavista last weekend. Matheus Nunes opened the scoring in th 37th minute, while Tabata stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the 88th minute.

Gil Vicente shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Pacos Ferreira on home turf last weekend. Second-half goals from Vitorino Antunes and Fran Navarro saw parity restored at fulltime.

Sporting Lisbon's victory saw the capital side reduce their deficit on Porto to six points and they sit in second spot with three matches to go this season. Gil Vicente are in fifth position and currently occupy the final European spot.

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have 47 wins from their 71 matches against Gil Vicente. The two sides shared the spoils on 11 occasions, while Gil Vicente have 13 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Sporting CP claimed a 3-0 win, with all three goals coming after the break.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Gil Vicente form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Team News

Sporting Lisbon

There are no known injury concerns for Sporting Lisbon. However, Pedro Porro is suspended for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Pedro Porro

Gil Vicente

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Neto, Goncalo Inacio; Matheus Reis, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Gil Vicente (4-3-3): Andrew Bentura (GK); Taiocha, Ruben Fernandes, Ferrugem, Emmanuel Hackman; Matheus Batista, Giorgi Aburjania, Pedrinho; Samuel Lino, Conceicao Elder, Bilel Aoucheria

Sporting Lisbon vs Gil Vicente

Sporting Lisbon's title defense is all but over despite their best efforts. However, the defending champions will want to keep the race going for as long as possible with a win in front of their fans.

Gil Vicente have more need for points, with European qualification in their sights. However, Sporting rarely falter in games where they are the favorites and we are backing Ruben Amorim's side to claim maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Gil Vicente

Edited by Peter P