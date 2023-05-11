Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon host Maritimo at the Jose Alvalade on Saturday (May 13) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are now pushing for the sole UEFA Champions League playoff spot. Sporting thrashed Pacos de Ferreira 4-0 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including 18-year-old Youssef Chermiti.

Maritimo, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. They drew 2-2 against Rio Ave last time out, with Felix Correia and Andre Vidigal getting on the scoresheet to overturn a two-goal deficit to rescue a deserved point.

The visitors are16th in the standings with just 23 points from 31 games. They're just three points away from automatic relegation.

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 56 meetings between Sporting and Maritimo, who trail 37-10.

The visitors won 1-0 in their last meeting with Sporting, ending a five-game winless run in the fixture.

Sporting have picked up 37 points at home this season. Only Porto (39) and league leaders Benfica (43) have picked up more.

Maritimo are without a clean sheet in 14 games across competitions.

Os Verde-Rubros have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 58 times.

The Leoes are the third-highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 65 times.

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction

Sporting are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in five games across competitions. They're unbeaten in eight home games.

Maritimo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games. They're without a win on the road this year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Maritimo

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes