Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon host Maritimo at the Jose Alvalade on Saturday (May 13) in the Primeira Liga.
The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and are now pushing for the sole UEFA Champions League playoff spot. Sporting thrashed Pacos de Ferreira 4-0 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet, including 18-year-old Youssef Chermiti.
Maritimo, meanwhile, have struggled this season and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. They drew 2-2 against Rio Ave last time out, with Felix Correia and Andre Vidigal getting on the scoresheet to overturn a two-goal deficit to rescue a deserved point.
The visitors are16th in the standings with just 23 points from 31 games. They're just three points away from automatic relegation.
Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 56 meetings between Sporting and Maritimo, who trail 37-10.
- The visitors won 1-0 in their last meeting with Sporting, ending a five-game winless run in the fixture.
- Sporting have picked up 37 points at home this season. Only Porto (39) and league leaders Benfica (43) have picked up more.
- Maritimo are without a clean sheet in 14 games across competitions.
- Os Verde-Rubros have the worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 58 times.
- The Leoes are the third-highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 65 times.
Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction
Sporting are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in five games across competitions. They're unbeaten in eight home games.
Maritimo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games. They're without a win on the road this year and could see defeat here.
Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Maritimo
Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)