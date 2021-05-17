Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

In the final game of the Portuguese Primera Liga season, crowned champions Sporting Lisbon welcome Maritimo to the José Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts will aim to bounce back from last Saturday’s derby defeat to rivals Benfica. Meanwhile, the visitors played out a goalless draw against Vitoria Guimaraes last time out.

Sporting Lisbon saw their season-long unbeaten run come to an end when they suffered a 4-3 defeat away to third-placed Benfica.

After Benfica claimed a 4-1 lead in the 49th minute, Nuno Santos and Pedro Goncalves reduced the deficit, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Rúben Amorim's men will now aim to finish the season unbeaten at home when they welcome Maritimo.

The visitors, on the other hand, picked up a second straight stalemate when they held Vitoria Guimaraes to a goalless draw on Sunday.

Maritimo have now failed to win in their last three games. Prior to that, they had won three games on the spin, including an impressive victory against fourth-placed Sporting Braga on 29 April.

They now face a stern test against Sporting Lisbon at José Alvalade Stadium, where they have failed to win since February 2013.

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Head-To-Head

Sporting Lisbon have the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from their last 51 games against Maritimo.

The visitors have picked up nine wins, while eight games have ended all square. Sporting Lisbon are currently on a five-game unbeaten run against Maritimo in the Primeira Liga.

Their last encounter came back in February, when the Lions claimed a comfortable 2-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Maritimo Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Team News

Sporting Lisbon

The Lions will head into this clash with a full-strength squad as they have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Maritimo

Similarly, the visitors have no injury or suspension worries in their camp. We expect head coach Julio Velázquez to name his strongest starting XI for this crunch tie against the champions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro; Joao Mario, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Mendes; Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos, Paulinho

Maritimo Predicted XI (5-4-1): Amir Abedzadeh; Marcelo Hermes, Leo Andrade, Zainadine Junior, Jean Cleber, Claudio Winck; Rodrigo Pinho, Rafik Guitane, Franck-Yves Bambock, Felicio Milson; Joel Tagueu

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction

Sporting Lisbon will aim to quickly move on from last week's defeat to local rivals Benfica and return to winning ways. While the visitors have had a decent campaign, they are currently on a dire run of results against the Lions.

Looking at the strength of both sides, we predict Sporting Lisbon will claim all three points unscathed and end their superb season on a high note.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Maritimo