Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon welcome Maritimo to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday seven fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Estoril on Sunday. Pedro Porro scored the match-winner from the spot in the 67th minute.

Maritimo played out a goalless draw away to Famalicao a day earlier in a game that saw the hosts miss a penalty.

The stalemate means the Madeira outfit are currently in 11th place, with six points garnered from as many matches.

Sporting Lisbon's title defense is still on course, as they are in fourth spot on 14 points, four points behind city rivals and table-toppers Benfica.

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have 35 wins from their last 52 games against Maritimo. The two sides shared the spoils on nine occasions while the visitors were victorious in eight matches.

Their most recent meeting came in May. Sporting ran riot in a 5-1 whitewash on home turf on the final day of the campaign before celebrating their first league crown in two decades.

The hosts are unbeaten in the league this term, drawing two and winning four of their six games. However, they suffered an embarrassing defeat on the continent to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

Maritimo have drawn three and lost two of their six Primeira Liga fixtures this season.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Maritimo form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Goncalves Pote is the only injury concern for the home side with a knee injury. There are no suspension worries for Sporting Lisbon.

Injury: Pedro Goncalves Pote

Suspension: None

Maritimo

Joel Tagueu has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Stefano Beltrame is a doubt for the trip to the capital. Andre Vidigal has served out his suspension for the double booking he received against Arouca and should be available for selection.

Injury: Joel Tagueu

Doubtful: Stefano Beltrame

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Maritimo Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Victor (GK); Fabio China, Leo Andrade, Junior Zainadine, Claudio Neto; Diogo Mendes; Henrique, Pedro Pelagio, Xadas, Ricardinho; Ali Alipour

Sporting Lisbon vs Maritimo Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are heavy favorites in this game and they should have too much firepower in their armory for Maritimo.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a routine victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Maritimo

