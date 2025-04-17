Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

League leaders Sporting Lisbon will invite Moreirense to the Estádio José Alvalade in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The hosts have 69 points from 29 games, the same as arch rivals Benfica. Os verdes e brancos have enjoyed a decent run in the league thus far and are 10th in the standings with 35 points.

The defending champions are on an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. After a 1-1 draw against Braga in their first league game of the month last week, they bounced back with a 1-0 away win over Santa Clara on Saturday. Geny Catamo scored the only goal of the match in the 50th minute.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after five games last week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Rio Ave. They failed to score for the first time since February in that match and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

Sporting vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 30 times in all competitions. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 21 wins. The visitors have got the better of the defending champions thrice, and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December and Verdes e brancos recorded a 2-1 home triumph, their first league win against the league leaders since 2003.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last 16 league games, recording 10 wins.

Moreirense have won just one of their last 11 away games in all competitions and have failed to score in six games during that period.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping four clean sheets.

Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Prediction

Leões have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions and will look to continue that form here. They are on an eight-game winning streak at home in this fixture, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Hidemasa Morita, Nuno Santos, Daniel Bragança, and João Simões are sidelined with injuries. Rui Borges has called up three players from the youth squad. Conrad Harder was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here. Viktor Gyökeres failed to score last week and will look to extend his lead at the top of the goalscoring charts here.

Moreirense suffered a loss last week, failing to score for the first time in six games. Notably, they registered a narrow win in the reverse fixture and can secure their first-ever league double over the capital club. Nonetheless, they have lost their last eight away meetings against the hosts, conceding 16 goals.

Nlavo Asué misses the trip to the capital due to an injury. Dinis Pinto, Maracás, and Alanzinho are available for this match after serving a suspension last week. Guilherme Schettine was sent off last week and will serve a suspension.

Considering the hosts' dominance in this fixture and the poor away record for Verdes e brancos this season, we back the league leaders to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Moreirense

Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

