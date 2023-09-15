Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Sporting Lisbon will host Moreirense at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Braga in their last game, with Pedro Goncalves curling home a first-half opener before their opponents leveled the scores in the second half.

Sporting sit third in the league table with 10 points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to add to that tally when they play this weekend.

Moreirense have had mixed results on their return to the Portuguese top-flight but remain hopeful of safety. They were beaten 3-2 by Braga last time out in the league and had looked set to be headed toward a memorable 2-1 victory before their opponents scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch all three points.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with four points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Sporting vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Sporting and Moreirense. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2012.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Sporting have conceded just four goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Famalicao (2) have conceded fewer.

Moreirense are one of seven teams in the Portuguese top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on the road.

Sporting vs Moreirense Prediction

Sporting are on a four-game unbeaten streak, picking up three consecutive wins in that period. They are undefeated in their last 12 games at the Jose Alvalade and will aim to extend that streak this weekend.

Moreirense's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to bounce back on Sunday. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Moreirense

Sporting vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)