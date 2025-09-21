Sporting Lisbon vs Moreirense Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2025

Sporting Lisbon will entertain Moreirense at the Estádio José Alvalade in the Primeira Liga on Monday. Both teams have four wins from five league games so far and have 12 points to their names.

The defending champions met Famalicao in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 away win. Pedro Gonçalves equalized in the 22nd minute and Luis Suárez added the second goal in the 65th minute to help them complete their comeback. They continued their winning run against Kairat in the UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Thursday with a 4-1 home triumph.

The visitors resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-1 home triumph over Rio Ave. All four goals in that match were scored in the second half.

Sporting vs Moreirense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions. As expected, the defending champions have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. The visitors have three wins, and six games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last six games in this fixture.

Moreirense have scored at least two goals in three of their five league games this season.

The hosts have lost just one of their league games in 2025, with that defeat registered at home against Porto last month.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, recording five wins.

Os homens de Moreira de Cónegos have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven away games in the Primeira Liga.

Sporting vs Moreirense Prediction

Leões have seen conclusive results in their seven games across all competitions this season, recording five wins. They have scored at least four goals in three of these wins. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, winning 13 of the 15 games, and are strong favorites.

Os verdes e brancos have won four of their five league games, scoring eight goals while conceding four. They have not scored more than one goal in a match on their travels in this fixture since 2013.

Considering the defending champions' current goalscoring form and home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Moreirense

Sporting vs Moreirense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

