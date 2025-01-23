Sporting Lisbon vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will host Nacional at the Jose Alvalade on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games but remain atop the league table with 44 points from 18 matches as they target consecutive Primeira Liga titles.

They picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Rio Ave last time out in the league before turning their attention to continental action on Wednesday, facing Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the penultimate round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League and losing 2-1.

Nacional have had their struggles upon promotion to the Portuguese top flight this season but have begun 2025 on a strong note and are looking to pull further clear of the drop zone. They beat AVS 3-1 last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the first half to secure the points for the Alvinegros.

The visitors sit 13th in the league standings with 19 points from 18 games and will be looking to build on their newfound form when they travel to the capital this weekend.

Sporting vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Sporting and Nacional. The home side have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won just four times with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The home side have won their last seven games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 22.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal tally of 51.

Sporting vs Nacional Prediction

Sporting have lost two of their last three matches after going undefeated in their previous six. They have, however, won all but one of their eight home matches this season and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Nacional have won consecutive league games for the first time this season and will be hopeful of a positive result here. They are, however, one of just three teams in the Primeira Liga this season without a win on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Nacional

Sporting vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last 11 matchups)

