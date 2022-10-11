Sporting Lisbon vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2022

Sporting Lisbon will host Olympique Marseille at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Group D of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 12).

The Portuguese Primeira Liga team are on a run of three home wins and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Sporting maintained their fine run of results in the Primeira Liga with a 2-1 victory at Santa Clara on Saturday. They now return home where they are on a three-game winning run since a 2-0 loss against Chaves in August.

The hosts are atop their Champions League group. They will look to exact revenge against Marseille for their 4-1 loss at the French side last week.

Meanwhile, last week’s victory was Marseille’s first of the campaign after losing their opening two games.

Despite the win, they sit rock-bottom in the group with three points from a possible nine. However, they could rise as high as second with all three points on Wednesday.

Marseille head into the midweek clash off a 2-1 loss to Ajaccio in Ligue 1, where they are third in the standings.

Sporting Lisbon vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings, Marseille hold the upper hand in this fixture..

Sporting are still searching for their first win over the French side, while the spoils have been shared once.

Marseille head into Wednesday unbeaten in five of their last six away games across competitions, claiming two draws and losing twice since July.

Sporting are on a run of three home wins on the bounce, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 loss to Chaves in August.

Sporting Lisbon vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Sporting will look for an immediate reaction following last week’s Champions League loss at Marseille. The Portuguese giants should build on their win over Santa Clara at the weekend and take all three points in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Olympique Marseille

Sporting Lisbon vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their previous three games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Sporting Lisbon’s last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes