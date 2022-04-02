Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Pacos Ferreira to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for a Primeira Liga matchday 28 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over Vitoria Guimares before the international break. Pablo Sarabia, Paulinho and Marcus Edwards all found the back of the net for the capital side.

Pacos Ferreira claimed a 2-1 home victory over Moreirense. Adrian Butzke and Ze Uilton scored either side of Yan's goal to guide their side to victory.

The win means Los Castores sit in ninth spot, having garnered 33 points from 27 matches. Sporting Lisbon remain in second spot, six points behind Porto, and are in danger of failing to successfully defend their league crown.

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past and Sporting Lisbon have been historically superior.

The defending champions have 34 wins to their name, while Ferreira were victorious in nine games, with seven fixtures ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Second-half goals from Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves saw Sporting claim a 2-0 away win.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Pacos Ferreira form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Team News

Sporting Lisbon

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Pacos Ferreira

Flavio Ramos, Jorge Silva and Joao Vigario are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Flavio Ramos, Jorge Silva, Joao Vigario

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Neto, Goncalo Inacio; Matheus Reis, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ander Ferreira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Maracas, Marco Baixinho, Fernando Fonseca; Nuno Santos, Luiz Carlos, Matchoi Djalo; Lucas Silva, Denilson, Helder Ferreira

Sporting Lisbon vs Pacos Ferreira Prediction

Sporting Lisbon might be behind Porto in the race for the title, but the defending champions are sure to take the race down to the wire.

Their defense has been less stringent than last season and Pacos Ferreira's fine run of form means they are likely to get on the scoresheet. However, we are backing the home side to secure the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Pacos Ferreira

