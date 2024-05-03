Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Sporting will host Portimonense at the Jose Alvalade on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are now closing in on the Primeira Liga title. They played out a 2-2 draw against rivals Porto in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres came off the bench to score a quickfire brace late in the game and rescue a point for Ruben Amorim's men.

Sporting sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 81 points picked up so far and could be declared champions with a win this weekend provided Benfica fail to win elsewhere.

Portimonense, meanwhile, have struggled to perform this season and now find themselves battling for survival with three games left to play in the regular season. They were beaten 2-0 by Moreirense in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit 16th in the league table with 28 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Sporting vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Sporting and Portimonense. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 13 games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

The Lions are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 89.

Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are on an eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up six wins in that period. They are undefeated on home turf since last October and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Portimonense, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 12 matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the hosts win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Portimonense

Sporting vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)