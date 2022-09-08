Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Sporting Lisbon will return to Primeira Liga action on Saturday when they host Portimonense in a matchday six fixture at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. Marcus Edwards was the star of the show with a brace and an assist, while Trincao and Pedro Porro also found the back of the net.

Portimonense claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Famalicao on home turf. Pedrao scored the match-winner in the 65th minute.

The win helped the Algarve outfit continue their impressive start to the season. They currently sit in fourth spot and have 12 points to show for their efforts in five matches.

Sporting Lisbon, by contrast, have been significantly below their best and sit in eighth spot on seven points.

Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have 12 wins from their last 14 matches against Portimonense, while Saturday's visiting side were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in May when Sporting claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Portimonense form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Jovane Cabral and Daniel Braganca are both unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Jovane Cabral, Daniel Braganca

Suspension: None

Portimonense

Anderson, Carlinhos, Mohamed Diaby and Adewale Sapara are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Anderson, Carlinhos, Mohamed Diaby, Adewale Sapara

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Jeremiah St. Juste, Sebastian Coates; Matheus Reis, Manuel Ugarte, Hidemasa Morita, Pedro Porro; Pedro Goncalves, Trincao, Marcus Edwards

Portimonense (4-3-3): Kosuke Nakamura (GK); Moustapha Seck, Filipe Relvas, Pedrao, Fahd Moufi; Henrique Jocu, Gustavo Klismahn, Pedro Sa; Welington Junior, Bryan Rochaz, Lucas Cantero

Sporting Lisbon vs Portimonense Prediction

Sporting Lisbon's inconsistent start to their domestic campaign means they might struggle to get a positive result against a high-flying Portimonense.

The home side are overwhelming favorites but the visiting side's four-game winning run means they will fancy their chances of getting something in the capital.

Sporting claimed a memorable victory in the UEFA Champions League and that result could serve as the springboard for their season to get back on track. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-1 Portimonense

