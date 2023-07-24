Sporting Lisbon vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July 2023

The pre-season features a match between two big Iberian names this week as Sporting Lisbon lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad in an interesting encounter at the Estadio Algarve on Tuesday.

Sporting Lisbon vs Real Sociedad Preview

Sporting Lisbon finished in fourth place in the Primeira Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Genk last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Sociedad also secured a fourth-place finish in the La Liga table and have managed to step up to the plate in recent months. La Real slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Sporting Lisbon vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have never played an official game against Real Sociedad and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Real Sociedad have won their last five matches against Osasuna in all competitions and have managed to keep clean sheets in all these games.

Real Sociedad conceded only 35 goals in their 38 matches in La Liga last season - only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid achieve better defensive records over the course of the competition.

Sporting Lisbon lost their first game since May this year over the course of this weekend, with their only other alternative being for Logan to the other way.

Real Sociedad are yet to win a match on their pre-season tour and have scored only one goal in their last two such games in the competition.

Sporting Lisbon vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have an excellent squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Basque side has a few issues to solve and will need to make the most of its pre-season games in the coming weeks.

Sporting Lisbon have been impressive in recent months and can pack a punch on their day. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Real Sociedad

Sporting Lisbon vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes