Sporting Lisbon vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2023

Sporting Lisbon welcome Rio Ave to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for a Primeira Liga matchday six fixture on Monday (September 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Sturm Graz in their midweek UEFA Europa League opener. William Boving gave the Austrian side the lead in the 58th minute. Viktor Gyokeres, though, restored parity in the 76th minute before Ousmane Diamande netted an 84th-minute winner.

The Lions turn their attention back to the league, where they beat 10-man Moreirense 3-0 at home in their last outing.

Rio, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Famalicao last week. Jhonder Cadiz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute before Mirko Topic's own goal four minutes into the second half saw the points shared.

The draw saw the Vilacondenses climb to 13th in the standings, having garnered five points from as many games. Sporting are third with 13 points after five outings.

Sporting Lisbon vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have 31 wins from 49 games against Rio, who have won just seven times.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Sporting win 1-0 away.

Sporting are unbeaten in six games across competition this season, winning five.

Rio are winless in seven away games across competitions.

Five of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals, with their last four seeing at least one team fail to score.

Sporting Lisbon vs Rio Ave Prediction

Sorting impressively came from behind to claim maximum points in their continental opener.

They're the overwhelmingly stronger side on paper and have won their last four meetings with Rio. Expect Sporting to claim maximum points and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting 3-0 Rio

Sporting Lisbon vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals