Sporting Lisbon vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2023

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Santa Clara to Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday 26 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting qualification for the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League over Arsenal. The Lions played a 3-3 aggregate draw with the Gunners, prompting a penalty shootout at the Emirates that saw Ruben Amorim's side claim a 5-4 victory.

They will turn their attention back to the Portuguese league where they sit in fourth spot, having garnered 50 points from 24 games. Santa Clara are bottom of the standings with 15 points to show for their efforts in 25 games. They are seven points away from safety.

Os Açoreanos come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Rio Ave. Italo's 51st-minute own goal and Leonardo Ruiz's 73rd-minute strike saw the visitors leave with all three points.

Sporting Lisbon vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 13 wins and two draws from their last 16 games against Santa Clara.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Sporting Lisbon claimed a 2-1 away victory.

Sporting Lisbon are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning six games in this sequence.

Santa Clara are currently on a 16-game winless run in all competitions, losing 13 games in this sequence, including the last six on the bounce.

Each of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with both sides finding the back of the net on five occasions.

Sporting Lisbon vs Santa Clara Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are losing pace in the race for a top-three finish, as they currently find themselves six points behind Braga. However, their continental sojourn has been impressive, with their elimination of Premier League leaders Arsenal highlighting their capabilities.

Santa Clara, by contrast, are odds-on favorites to be relegated, and their form over the last few months suggests that the team is short of confidence.

Sporting Lisbon tend to emerge triumphant in games where they are expected to win and we are backing the capital side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 4-1 Santa Clara

Sporting Lisbon vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Lisbon to score over 1.5 goals

