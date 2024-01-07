Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Sporting Lisbon and Tondela return to action in the Taca de Portugal when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday.

Ruben Amorim’s men head into the cup tie on a six-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to extend this dominant run.

Sporting Lisbon maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings as they hammered Estoril Praia 5-1 on Friday.

Amorim’s side have now won five games on the bounce, including a 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Europa League, where they finished second in Group D.

Sporting Lisbon turn their attention to the Taca de Portugal, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 win against Olivais e Moscavide on October 21, before storming to an 8-0 victory over Dumiense in the second round.

Tondela, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the new year as they were held to a 1-1 draw by CD Nacional on Saturday.

Prior to that, Tozé Marreco’s men brought their three-match winless run to an end in their final game of 2023 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Oliveirense.

Tondela, who are currently seventh in the Segunda Liga table, now turn their sights to the cup, where they have brushed aside Pombal, Dezembro and Torreense in the first two rounds.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams.

Tondela have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Lisbon are currently on a six-game winning streak against Marreco’s side, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat in November 2019.

Tondela are unbeaten in seven consecutive games on their travels, picking up three wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss at Farense on September 27.

Sporting Lisbon have won their last nine home matches across all competitions, stretching back to October’s 2-1 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Prediction

While Tondela have enjoyed a fine cup run, they will need to show their mettle against a spirited Sporting Lisbon side who have won their last six meetings since 2019.

Amorim’s side have been near-impenetrable on home turf and we are tipping them to claim a routine win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Tondela

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Sporting Lisbon (The hosts have led at half time in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last six clashes)