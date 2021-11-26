Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon and Tondela will trade tackles in a Primeira Liga matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of 3-1 victories. The home side saw off Borussia Dortmund's challenge in Group D of the UEFA Champions League to book their spot in the knockout round.

Pedro Goncalves was the star of the show with a first-half brace and also missed a penalty late in the game.

Tondela saw off the challenge of Leixoes in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal last weekend. Juan Boselli, Tiago Dantas and Jhon Murillo all got on the scoresheet to help their side secure progress.

Sporting Lisbon currently sit in second place in the league, level on points with Porto in their quest to retain their league crown. Tondela's 12 points from 11 matches are only good enough for ninth spot.

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have seven wins from their last 12 matches against Tondela. Three matches ended in a draw while Sunday's visitors were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Tiago Tomas scored a late winner to help Sporting secure a narrow 1-0 away win.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tondela form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Jovane Cabral and Ruben Vinagre have both been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Jovane Cabral, Ruben Vinagre

Suspension: None

Tondela

Jota Goncalves is the only absentee for the visitors with a knee injury. Neto Borges is a doubt for the trip to the capital.

Injury: Jota Goncalves

Doubtful: Neto Borges

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Neto, Goncalo Inacio; Ricardo Esgaio, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Santos; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Tondela Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Trigueira (GK); Mohamed Khacef, Jose Riol, Modibo Sagnan, Tiago Almeida; Tiago Dantas, Iker Undabarrena, Joao Pedro; Salvador Agra, Renat Dadashov, Jhon Murillo

Sporting Lisbon vs Tondela Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are currently on a 10-game winning streak in all competitions and their winning run is unlikely to be halted anytime soon.

Tondela have impressed on occasion this season but there is a significant gap in quality between them and the capital side. We are backing the hosts to secure a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Tondela

Edited by Shardul Sant