Sporting Lisbon vs Varzim prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22

Sporting Lisbon will host Varzim at Estadio Jose Alvalade in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Ferreira before the international break. Second-half goals from Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves helped the Portuguese champions secure maximum points.

Varzim shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Porto B. Two goals after the break helped Varzim snatch a point after they had gone two goals down.

A place in the fifth round of the competition awaits the winner of the game.

Sporting Lisbon vs Varzim Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have four wins and two draws from their last six matches against Varzim.

Their most recent meeting came in the League Cup when Gelson Martins' first-half strike was enough to give Sporting a 1-0 home win in December 2016.

The home side are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions while Vazrim have gone four matches without a win.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Varzim form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Sporting Lisbon vs Varzim Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Porro is the only fitness concern for the home side with a thigh injury. There are no suspension worries for the Portuguese champions.

Coach Ruben Amorim might use the opportunity to rest his regulars and hand opportunities to players on the fringes.

Injury: Pedro Porro

Suspension: None

Varzim

Defender Rodrigo Pedrosa will miss the game through suspension for his dismissal against Porto B.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rodrigo Pedrosa

Sporting Lisbon vs Varzim Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Joao Virginia (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Neto, Mateus Reis; Ruben Vinagre, Matheus, Daniel Braganca, Ricardo Esgaio; Geny Catamo, Tabata, Jovane Cabral

Varzim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tiago Pereira (GK); Joao Reis, Andre Micael, Tiago Cerveira, Luis Pinheiro; Nuno Valente, Rafael Cardoso, Andre Leao; George Ofosu, Eli, Tavinho

Sporting Lisbon vs Varzim Prediction

The fact that one side are battling relegation in the second division, while the other have aspirations of retaining their top-flight title, tells you about the difference between the two sides.

There are 32 places between the two teams in the Portuguese league hierarchy and Sporting Lisbon are overwhelming favorites to progress to the next round. Barring an unlikely upset, the capital side should secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Varzim

Edited by Peter P