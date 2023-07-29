Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Sporting Lisbon are set to play Villarreal at the Estádio José Alvalade on Sunday in a friendly game.

Sporting Lisbon come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Vizela in their most recent league game. A goal from centre-back Goncalo Inacio and an own goal from centre-back Ivanildo Fernandes sealed the deal for Sporting Lisbon. Montenegrin forward Milutin Osmajic scored the goal for Vizela.

Villarreal, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Atletico Madrid in their most recent league game. Goals from Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson and young striker Jorge Pascual for Villarreal was cancelled out by a brace from Argentine forward Angel Correa for Atletico Madrid.

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Villarreal have won one game, and the other three have ended in draws

Attacker Pedro Goncalves had 26 goal contributions in 33 league starts for Sporting Lisbon last season.

Winger Francisco Trincao had 12 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Sporting Lisbon last season

Striker Gerard Moreno had 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Villarreal last season.

Winger Alex Baena had eight goal contributions in 19 league starts for Villarreal last season.

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Prediction

Sporting Lisbon finished 4th in the league last season, and manager Ruben Amorim would not have been happy with the final league standing, having previously led the club to title success. They have spent big to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City; the Portuguese giants have paid €20 million to sign the 25-year old.

Meanwhile, the club will be keen to ensure that talents like Pedro Goncalves and Ousmane Diamonde don't have their heads turned by lucrative bids.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are undergoing a transition. Having let go of manager of Unai Emery to Aston Villa last season, the club this summer have already sold players like Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze. They have moved quickly to add to their attack, with players like Alexander Sorloth and Ben Brereton Diaz joining the club.

However, given the calibre of players who have left, it will be interesting to see if Villarreal make more additions to their squad as the window progresses.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw likely.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Villarreal

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first- yes