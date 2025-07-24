Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Villarreal to the Estádio Nacional do Jamor in their annual Troféu Cinco Violinos match on Friday. The friendly match is usually played at the Estádio José Alvalade, but since the venue is undergoing some expansion work, this year's match will be held at Jamor.

The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match and will take on archrivals Benfica in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira next week. They met Sunderland in their previous friendly at the Estádio Algarve and recorded a 1-0 win. Francisco Trincão scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

El Submarino Amarillo have played two friendlies thus far, drawing both. They concluded their tour of Switzerland with a 2-2 draw against St. Gallen earlier this week. Goals from Etta Eyong and Santi Comesaña helped them come back twice in that match.

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording one win apiece. They have met twice in friendlies and last met in the 2023 edition of the Troféu Cinco Violinos. Leões registered a 3-0 win in that match.

Three of the four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The visitors have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their four friendlies thus far, keeping two clean sheets.

El Submarino Amarillo have seen over 2.5 goals in their two friendlies.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies.

Two of Leões' three losses in the Cinco Violinos have been registered against Spanish teams.

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Prediction

Verde e brancos have won the Troféu Cinco Violinos nine times since 2012 and are strong favorites. They have scored three goals apiece in three of their four editions of the preseason tournament.

Nuno Santos and Daniel Bragança are long-term absentees, while Maximiliano Araújo is also nursing a knock. Arsenal-bound striker Viktor Gyökeres will not be a part of the squad for this match.

El Submarino Amarillo have drawn their two friendlies, thus far, extending their unbeaten streak to eight games. Notably, they are winless in their last six friendlies and have conceded at least two goals in five games in that period.

Leões have the home advantage here, and this match has more significance for them than for the visitors. With that in mind, we are backing the Lisbon giants to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Villarreal

Sporting Lisbon vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

