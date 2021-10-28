Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria Guimaraes will battle for three points in a Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Famalicao in the Portuguese League Cup on Wednesday. Manuel Ugarte and Nuno Santos scored in either half to help the capital side secure all three points.

Vitoria Guimaraes showed great determination to come back from a 3-1 deficit to snatch a point in a 3-3 draw with Benfica in the same competition. Bruno Duarte scored a late goal to ensure the spoils were shared.

Both sides will turn their attention to league action, where the visitors currently sit in seventh spot on 13 points. Sporting Lisbon are still on track with their title defense and are just one point behind city rivals and table-toppers Benfica.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past and Sporting Lisbon have a much better record with 29 wins to their name.

Guimaraes were victorious in five matches while 11 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March. Goncalo Inacio's first-half strike was enough to give Sporting Lisbon a 1-0 victory en-route to winning their first league title in two decades.

The hosts are on a strong run of form that has seen them win five matches on the bounce in all competitions. Vitoria Guimaraes are on a four-game unbeaten streak, with Wednesday's draw halting a run of three successive wins.

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Vitoria Guimaraes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Guimaraes Team News

Sporting Lisbon

Tiago Tomas is the only injury concern for the defending champions with a thigh injury.

Injuries: Tiago Tomas

Suspension: None

Vitoria Guimaraes

Jorge Fernandes, Gui, Herculano Nabian and Silvio are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Jorge Fernandes, Gui, Herculano Nabian, Silvio

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Santos, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Vitoria Guimaraes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matous Trmal (GK); Helder Sa, Abdul Mumin, Toni Borekovic, Falaye Sacko; Andre Almeida, Tomas Handel, Andre Andre; Marcus Edwards, Oscar Estupinan, Ricardo Quaresma

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes are one of the boogey sides in the Primeira Liga and are capable of springing an upset against the top dogs if given the opportunity. They are also on a good run of form and are likely to play on the front foot.

Sporting Lisbon have got back to their best start after a shaky start to the season and we are backing Ruben Amorim's side to continue their winning run with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Vitoria Guimaraes

Edited by Shardul Sant