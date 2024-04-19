Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Sporting Lisbon will host Vitoria at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant season and are now going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first league title since 2021. They beat Famalicao 1-0 in their last match with Pedro Goncalves scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half to take his league tally for the season to 10.

Sporting sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 77 points from 29 matches and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with another win on Sunday.

Vitoria have also enjoyed a strong season and continue their push for continental football. They played out a 1-1 draw against Farense in their last league outing before suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Porto in the semifinals of the Taca de Portugal on Wednesday.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 57 points picked up so far. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 170th meeting between Sporting and Vitoria. The hosts have won 107 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won six of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Sporting Lisbon are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 84.

Vitoria have the third-best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 29.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Prediction

Sporting are on a three-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf since last October and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Vitoria have won just one of their last four games after winning their previous four matches. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against the league leaders on Sunday.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Vitoria

Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)