Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2023 

Sporting Lisbon will welcome Vizela to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for a matchday 17 fixture in the Primeira Liga on Friday (January 20).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw at city rivals Benfica in the Lisbon derby last weekend. They twice took the lead through Alexander Bah's own goal and Pedro Goncalves' penalty, but Goncalo Ramos stepped up on each occasion to draw Benfica level.

Vizela, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Maritimo. Milutin Osmajic scored a quickfire brace in the opening five minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead before Anderson Jesus made sure of the result in the 75th minute after the visitors were reduced to ten men.

The win helped the Vizelenses climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 16 games. Sporting, meanwhile, are in fourth spot with 29 points.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have a 100% win record against Vizela, having won all four previous games against the Braga outfit.

Their most recent meeting in January 2022 saw Sporting claim a 2-0 away win.

Sporting have won their last five home games across competitions, scoring at least thrice on each occasion and keeping a clean sheet in each game.

Five of Vizela's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Sporting have led at half-time in their last six home games across competitions.

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Prediction

Sporting have been out of sorts this season but have turned a positive corner at home in recent weeks, having won each of their last five games in front of their fans.

A quick start has been key to this run, with the capital side leading at half-time in their last six home games and scoring at least two goals before the break in each outing.

Vizela, meanwhile, have punched above their weight this term and could spring a surprise, but the hosts should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting 3-0 Vizela

Sporting Lisbon vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - 1st half result - Sporting Lisbon win

Tip 4 - Both teams to score: No

Bold Tip - Sporting to score 2+ goals in the first half

