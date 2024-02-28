Sporting vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Sporting welcome arch-rivals Benfica to the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the first leg of the Taca de Portugal semifinals on Thursday (February 29).

The hosts booked their place in the last-four with a comfortable 3-0 win at UD Leiria in the quarterfinals earlier this month. Viktor Gyökeres was involved in all three goals, scoring a brace and providing the assist for Pedro Gonçalves' 37th-minute strike.

Benfica, meanwhile, overcame Vizela in the previous round, with Arthur Cabral and Joao Mario scoring in the 2-1 away win. They are the most successful team in competition history, with 26 titles, having last won in 2017.

Sporting are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, drawing the last two. In their previous outing, they drew 3-3 with Rio Ave in the Primeira Liga. Benficam meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games.

They are coming off a 4-0 home win over Portimonense in the Primeira Liga. Rafa Silva bagged a brace, while Angel Di Maria was also on the scoresheet.

Sporting vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lisbon-based giants have squared off 317 times, with Benfica leading 138-112.

In 37 meetings in the Taca de Portugal, Sporting lead 19-16.

Benfica are unbeaten in four meetings against Sporting and won 2-1 at home in the Primeira Liga in November.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Benfica have had back-to-back defeats in seven away meetings against Sporting in the Taca de Portugal.

Sporting vs Benfica Prediction

Sporting have one loss in 18 home games across season, winning 16. Nonetheless, they have one win in four home meetings with Sporting, losing twice.

Goncalo Incio and Francisco Trincao are injured. Sporting boss Ruben Amorim might have Paulinho available, after the striker was back in training earlier this week.

Benfica, meanwhile, have lost just once since November, with that defeat coming on penalties against Estoril Praia in the Taca da Liga last month. After consecutive wins in their first three away games of the year, they have drawn their last two.

Juan Bernat is the only major absentee, so Benfica manager Roger Schmidt could start Arthur Cabral.

Two of their last three meetings have ended in draws, and considering their current form, another high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sporting 2-2 Benfica

Sporting vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes