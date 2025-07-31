Sporting vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Sporting will lock horns against local rivals Benfica at the Estádio Algarve in the 2025 Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira on Thursday. Leões finished as the runners-up last season, while As Águias are back in the competition after winning it in 2023.

Sporting concluded their preseason on a three-game unbeaten streak. They met Villarreal in the Trofeo Cinco Violinos last week and registered a 1-0 win. Morten Hjulmand scored the decisive goals in that match from the penalty spot.

Benfica met Fenerbahce in the Eusébio Cup last week and concluded their preseason with a 3-2 home win. Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored in the first half, and Henrique Araújo scored an 81st-minute winner.

Sporting vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, having met 324 times in all competitions. Benfica have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 138 wins. Sporting have 116 wins and 70 games have ended in draws.

They met four times last season. Sporting were unbeaten in the two Primeira Liga meetings, recording a home win. The Eagles won the Allianz Cup final in January, and Sporting avenged their loss in the Taca de Portugal final in May.

Three of the four meetings between them last season produced under 2.5 goals.

They have met six times in the Supertaça thus far. Verde e brancos have been the better side in these meetings, leading 3-2 in wins.

Benfica have lifted the Supertaca trophy in four of their last five appearances in the competition. Sporting, meanwhile, have finished as the runners-up in two of their last three appearances.

The Eagles have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Sporting have suffered just one loss in their last 23 games across all competitions, including friendlies.

Sporting vs Benfica Prediction

Leões are unbeaten in their last three friendly games, recording two consecutive wins. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games and will look to improve upon that record. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against Benfica.

New signing Alisson Santos is not an option for this match due to an unserved suspension from his spell with União Leiria last season. Matheus Reis is also suspended for this match. Maxi Araújo, Luis Suárez, and Giorgi Kochorashvili are all in contention to start here.

Benfica won their only preseason game last week against Fenerbahce, and will look to build on that form. They have scored one goal apiece in five of their last seven games in that period.

Bruma was injured against Fenerbahce and will miss this match. Nuno Félix, Alexander Bah, and Manu Silva are also nursing injuries, while Tomás Araújo is a major doubt.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, we back the Lions to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Benfica

Sporting vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

