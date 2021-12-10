Sporting vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting resume their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign on Saturday at the Estádio José Alvalade against Boavista.

The hosts are one of only two unbeaten sides in the Portuguese top-flight and are on an eight-game winning streak in the league. They suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ajax on Wednesday in their Champions League fixture.

Boavista are winless in their last 10 games in the league, with their last win coming against Santa Clara in August. Across all competitions, their last win was against Pacos Ferreira in Taca da Liga in September.

Sporting vs Boavista Head-to-Head

There have been 51 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the better record in this fixture with 29 wins. Boavista have just eight wins to their name while 14 games have ended in draws.

Leões are unbeaten in their last 16 meetings against Os Axadrezados and have kept a clean sheet in their last three games. They last met at Saturday's venue in May when Paulinho's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Boavista form guide (Primeira Liga): D-L-L-L-D

Sporting vs Boavista Team News

Sporting

Sebastian Coates tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is expected to be ruled out for this game as well. Here are the rest of the absentees for the capital club:

Rúben Vinagre - Ankle injury

Jovane Cabral - Knee injury

Zouhair Feddal - Muscle injury

João Palhinha - Muscle injury

Injured: Joao Palhinha, Jovane Cabral, Ruben Vinagre, Zouhair Feddal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Sebastian Coates

Boavista

Tiago Ilori has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury and has made just three appearances this season. Gaius Makouta picked up a red card in their 1-1 draw against Maritimo and is suspended for the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Fran Pereira - Undisclosed injury

Injury: Tiago Illori

Doubt: Fran Pereira

Suspension: Gaius Makouta

Sporting vs Boavista Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Boavista Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alireza Beiranvand; Rodrigo Barros, Javi Garcia, Jackson Porozo; Yanis Hamache, Thomas Reimão, Nathan, Reggie Cannon; Kenji Gorre, Petar Musa, Yusupha Njie

Sporting vs Boavista Prediction

Sporting have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded just five goals so far. Boavista have struggled to record positive results in their recent outings and we don't expect them to cause any problems for the reigning champions here.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Boavista

Edited by Peter P