Sporting vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Sporting will entertain Braga at the Estádio José Alvalade in an exciting Primeira Liga clash on Sunday.

The hosts are on a six-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga, and in their previous outing, they registered an 8-0 win over Casa Pia last week. Sebastián Coates, Francisco Trincão, and Viktor Gyökeres bagged braces in that impressive win.

They met Leiria in the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals, with Gyökeres bagging a brace and Pedro Gonçalves adding a goal in the first half. They have a game in hand over arch-rivals Benfica and can move to the top of the table with a win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions after being winless in their first three games of the year. After being held to a 1-1 draw by Chaves in their midweek clash last week, they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Moreirense on Sunday. Rodrigo Zalazar, who scored against Chaves, assisted Abel Ruiz's winner against Moreirense.

Sporting vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 130 times in all competitions since 1955. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, with 78 wins to their name. The visitors have 32 wins to their name, and 20 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, with their only loss in that period coming against Braga in the Taca da Liga last month.

They met in the reverse fixture in September, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Sporting have won seven of their last eight home meetings against the visitors in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered defeats in two of their three away games in all competitions this year.

Sporting vs Braga Prediction

Leões are on an 11-game winning run at home in all competitions, scoring 44 goals. They have scored five goals apiece in their last two home meetings without a reply and will look to build on that form. They have kept five clean sheets in their last seven home outings and are strong favorites.

Paulinho has trained with the squad ahead of this match and is likely to start from the bench. Hidemasa Morita was on the bench in the Cup after getting back from international duty and is in contention to start here. Ousmane Diomande remains at the 2023 AFCON and is the only major absentee.

Os Arcebispos have seen an upturn in form recently, with four wins in their last five games across all competitions. They registered a 1-0 home win over the capital club in the Taca da Liga last month, keeping their first clean sheet in this fixture since 2020.

Bruma is the only absentee for the trip to Lisbon, and top scorer Simon Banza is back from the 2023 AFCON but will be rested for this match. Four of these games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, and they have scored one goal apiece in their last four games.

With that in mind and considering Sporting's current home form and advantage in the head-to-head record, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sporting 3-1 Braga

Sporting vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Viktor Gyökeres to score or assist any time - Yes