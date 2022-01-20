Sporting vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Sporting host Braga at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday.

Sporting bounced back well from their first loss of the campaign against Santa Clara with a 2-0 win at Vizela in the previous outing. However, they find themselves three points behind league leaders Porto.

Braga have hit a poor run of form recently and lost 1-0 to Maritimo at home in their previous outing. It was their fourth loss in seven games across all competitions.

Sporting vs Braga Head-to-Head

There have been 71 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1990. As expected, the hosts hold the upper hand in this fixture with 44 wins to their name while 20 games have gone Braga's way. The spoils have been shared just seven times between the two sides, with the last draw being played in 2017.

They last met in league action earlier this season at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in August. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Leões.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Braga form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Sporting vs Braga Team News

Sporting

Jovane Cabral has resumed training following a knee injury but his involvement in the game remains doubtful. Pedro Porro has also been ruled out with a hamstring issue.

Nuno Santos has been awarded a one-game suspension following an incident against Vizela fans on the sidelines.

Injured: Pedro Porro

Doubtful: Jovane Cabral

Suspended: Nuno Santos

Braga

David Carmo, Leonardo Buta, Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro and Wenderson Galeno are ruled out with injuries for the trip to Lisbon. Tiago Sá and Francisco Moura tested positive for COVID-19 last week and their involvement here remains doubtful.

Yan Couto was the latest player to test positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the game.

Injured: David Carmo, Leonardo Buta, Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro, Wenderson Galeno

Doubtful: Tiago Sá, Francisco

Unavailable: Yan Couto (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Sporting vs Braga Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan; Sebastián Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Ricardo Esgaio, Daniel Braganca, Gonçalo Esteves, Joao Palhinha; Pedro Goncalves, Pablo Sarabia; Paulinho

Sporting Braga predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Diogo Leite, Bruno Rodigues, Paulo Oliveira; Roger Fernandes, Andre Horta, Andre Castro, Jean-Baptiste Gorby; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Sporting vs Braga Prediction

Sporting have the best defensive record in the league, having let in just 10 goals while the visitors have conceded 19 goals this term. Sporting are unbeaten at home this term and it is unlikely that Braga will break that that streak here.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Braga.

