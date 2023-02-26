Sporting vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2023 

Sporting host Estoril Praia at the Jose Alvalade on Monday (February 27) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain on course for UEFA Champions League football. Sporting returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-2 win at Chaves before thrashing Midtjylland 4-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff clash in midweek. Sporting are fourth in the league table with 41 points from 21 games.

Estoril, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status for another season. They lost 3-1 to a clinical Pacos de Ferreira side in their last league outing. Estoril could have no complaints after struggling to create enough noteworthy chances to change the result.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with just 22 points from 21 games.

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Sporting and Estoril. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won five. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Sporting have won their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture and their last six across competitions.

The Lions have conceded 23 league goals this season, the highest of all teams in the European spots of the Primeira Liga.

Sporting have picked up 24 points at home this season. Only Porto (27) and league leaders Benfica (31) have picked up more.

The Canarinhos have kept five league clean sheets this season, the third-fewest in the Portuguese top flight.

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Sporting are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. They have struggled at home recently but will fancy their chances against a significantly weaker Estoril side.

Estoril, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last six league games. They are without a win in their last eight away games across competitions and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sporting 2-0 Estoril Praia

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored n just one of their last five matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes