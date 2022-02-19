Sporting vs Estoril Praia prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting return to Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Sunday against Estoril Praia.

They will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

Sporting played out a 2-2 draw against Porto in their previous league outing. Porto overturned a two-goal deficit in a game that ended in chaos, with a brawl in injury time leading to five red cards.

Estoril Praia returned to winning ways in the league as they secured a 1-0 win over Tondela. It was their first win across all competitions since December.

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 24 times across all competitions since 1991. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand against their district rivals with 13 wins. The visitors have five wins against the capital club, while the spoils have been shared six times so far.

They last met in league action at Estádio António Coimbra da Mota in September, with the game ending in a narrow 1-0 win for Leões.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Estoril Praia form guide (Primeira Liga): W-D-D-L-L

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Team News

Sporting

The reigning champions do not have any injury concerns for this game. A few players are suspended for this game. Sebastian Coates, Joao Palhinha and Bruno Tabata were red-carded in the game against Porto and are suspended.

Ricardo Esgaio will also serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the last game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sebastian Coates, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Tabata, Ricardo Esgaio

Estoril Praia

Rui Fonte is set to undergo nose surgery later this month and will miss the game. Lucas Áfrico has not featured in the league this year and his involvement here also remains doubtful.

Injuries: Rui Fonte

Doubtful: Lucas Áfrico

Suspension: None

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Luís Neto, Zouhair Feddal; Ruben Vinagre, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis; Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Goncalves; Islam Slimani

Estoril Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Figueira (GK); Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Patrick, David Bruno; Joao Gamboa, Francisco Geraldes; Arthur Gomes, Andre Franco, Bruno Lourenço; André Clovis

Sporting vs Estoril Praia Prediction

The hosts have lost just one game at home this season while Estoril have five wins in their travels thus far. Sporting boast the best defensive record in the league and their odds of keeping a clean sheet here look good.

The visiting side are winless in their last three away games and are expected to struggle here as well. A win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Sporting 1-0 Estoril Praia.

