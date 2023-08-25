Sporting vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023

Sporting entertain Famalicao at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday (August 27).

The hosts got their season off to a winning start with a 3-2 home win over Vizela. Sporting then won 2-1 at Casa Pia 2-1 last week. Paulinho continued his rich vein of form with a brace to take his tally for the season to three goals.

Famlicao, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their league campaign. After a 2-1 win at Braga in their opener, they drew goalless at home to Moreirense last week. Pablo was sent off in first-half injury time.

Sporting vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 24 times across competitions, with Sporting leading 17-2.

Sporting have won their last four meetings against Famalicao and won their two league meetings last season 2-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven games adross competitions and unbeaten in last 16 Primeira Liga matches, scoring at least twice in their last eight outings.

Sporting have scored twice in their last three home meetings against Famalicao..

Famalicao have scored at least twice against Sporting three times in their last 16 meetings across competitions.

Sporting vs Famalicao Prediction

Sporting have just one home defeat against Famalicao across competitions. They have scored twice in their last four meetings against Famalicao.

The visitors are winless in seven meetings against the capital club. They have had an unbeaten start to the league campaign. Interestingly, Famalicao have scored in eight of their last nine meetings against Sporting.

They will be without the services of Pablo, who was suspended in the previous game, though.

As both teams have enjoyed a solid start to the season, expect the match to be contested closely. However, Sporting, who have a solid home record against Famalicao, should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sporting 2-1 Famalicao

Sporting vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Paulinho to score or assist any time - Yes