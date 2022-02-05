Sporting vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting continue their Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 campaign with a game against Famalicao at Estádio José Alvalade on Sunday.

The hosts lifted the Taca da Liga title for the second year in a row in January, defeating City rivals Benfica 2-1 in the final and recording a 4-1 win at B-SAD in their previous league outing on Thursday.

Famalicao played out their second goalless draw of the year against Arouca in their previous outing on Tuesday, as they remained in 17th place in the league standings.

Sporting vs Famalicao Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 18 times across all competitions since 1990. As expected, the home side have enjoyed the upper hand over their northern rivals, leading 11-2 in wins while five games have ended in draws.

They last met at Sunday's venue in a Taca da Liga group stage fixture in October, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for Leões.

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Famalicao form guide (Primeira Liga): D-L-D-W-D

Sporting vs Famalicao Team News

Sporting

Sebastian Coates has recovered from COVID-19, meaning there are no absentees for the hosts for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Famalicao

Heriberto Tavares has been ruled out for the visiting side after having undergone toe surgery in December. Rúben Lima's involvement for this game remains doubtful as he was included in the game against Arouca. Diogo Figueiras is also expected to sit this one out on account of a thigh injury.

Injured: Diogo Figueiras, Heriberto, Rúben Lima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting vs Famalicao Predicted XI

Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Goncalo Inacio, Luis Neto, Zouhair Feddal; Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Reis; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia.

Famalicao predicted XI (3-4-3): Luiz Junior; Adrian Marin, Alex, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim; Charles Pickel, Pepe, Ivan Jaime Pajuelo, Pedro Brazao; Ivo Rodrigues, Simon Banza, Marcos Paulo

Sporting vs Famalicao Prediction

The hosts have the best defensive record in the league, having let in 13 goals in 20 games so far. In their previous home game in the league, they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Braga, their only home defeat of the season.

Two of the visiting side's three wins this season have come in their travels but they are not the favorites, as the reigning champions have too much to offer in this fixture and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sporting 3-1 Famalicao

Edited by Peter P