Sporting vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2025 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Jan 31, 2025 18:25 GMT
Sporting Clube de Portugal v Bologna FC 1909 - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 - Source: Getty
Sporting host Farense in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

Sporting host Farense at the Jose Alvalade on Sunday in the Primeira Liga. The hosts, under new boss Rui Borges, are back atop the standings with 47 points, six ahead of second-placed Benfica.

Sporting coasted to a 2-0 home win over Nacional in their last league outing, featuring goals from Francisco Trincao and Joao Simoes. They then drew 1-1 with Bologna in midweek to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualification play-offs.

Farense, meanwhile, are in the drop zone. They lost 2-1 to Rio Ave in their last match, conceding in either half. Tomane pulled one back from the spot in the last 10 minutes, but an equaliser wasn't to be.

also-read-trending Trending

Farense are second-from-bottom in the points table with 15 points from 19 matches.

Sporting vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 62 meetings between Sporting and Farense, who trail 50-5.
  • Sporting have won their last 10 games in the fixture.
  • Farense are without a clean sheet in 17 games in the fixture since 1998.
  • The Lions have the best offensive and joint-best defensive record in the top- light this season, with 53 goals scored and 14 conceded.
  • Farense (12) are the lowest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season.

Sporting vs Farense Prediction

Sporting have won their last two league games and are undefeated in six. They have had the upper hand in this fixture.

Farense, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches and have won one of their last nine. They have performed well on the road recently but could return empty-handed this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting 3-0 Farense

Sporting vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have all produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Sporting's last five league matches.)

Edited by Bhargav
